Hernandez sends PC soccer to NCAAs

Ricardo Hernandez sent the Presbyterian College men’s soccer team to the Big South Tournament final with a game-winning goal in a shootout. Now he’s sent the Blue Hose to heights they’ve never reached before.

Hernandez made the game-winning goal in the shootout as PC made its final four goals to clinch the shootout, 4-3, against High Point in the Big South Tournament final to give the program its first men’s soccer tournament championship.

Presbyterian (6-8-5) and High Point tied at 0-0 through regulation and overtime before the game went to a shootout. PC hits its last four shots in the shootout while High Point missed its last two shots, including a save by Connor Behrend on Nathan Bondswell’s shot in the final round of the shootout that gave PC the chance to win the title on Hernandez’s shot.

PC now waits to see who it will draw in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The selection show is slated for Monday, while the first round will be held Thursday.

The title marks the second-ever Big South Tournament victory for the Blue Hose since the program went to Division I, following the men’s tennis team’s tournament victory earlier this year.