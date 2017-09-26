Peters takes leave to care for father

Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Stephen Peters has taken an indefinite leave of absence to help care for his ailing father.

District 55 Board of Trustees Chairman Susan Calhoun Ware announced the leave at Monday night’s regular meeting of the board. Edward Murray, District 55 director of administrative services, athletics and public relations, will assume daily operation of the district administration during Peters’ absence.

Peters, whose father is 93 years old, did not attend Monday night’s meeting.

“I’ve been involved in most of the day-to-day operations since I arrived,” Murray said. “That’s one of the reasons Dr. Peters brought me in, so I’m familiar with the things that are going on in the different departments at the district office and at the schools themselves. I’m fully versed on everything.”

Murray also said he is in contact with Peters on a near-daily basis.

Calhoun Ware said there is no timetable for Peters’ return

“Dr. Peters has more than sufficient annual leave and vacation time for this absence,” Calhoun Ware said, reading a prepared statement after the board returned from executive session concerning a contractual matter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Murray said he expects things in District 55 to run smoothly in Peters’ absence.

“I have great confidence in the staff at the district office and in our schools,” Murray said. “Our focus will continue to be on the students and communities we serve, and we look forward to Dr. Peters’ return.”