Laurens 10-11 LL takes tourney opener in final at-bat

The Laurens 10-11 Little League All-Star baseball team saved its best for last in the opening game of the state tournament Friday night in Taylors.

Laurens’ E.J. Grant tripled home Jaedon Goodwin with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning late Friday night, helping give his team an 11-10 victory over Irmo. The victory sent Laurens into a second-round game against host Northwood Sunday at noon, also in Taylors. If Laurens wins it will play in a winner’s bracket final Tuesday night. A loss would sent the team into an elimination game Monday night.

Laurens held a 5-2 lead at one point and led 10-7 entering the sixth inning before Irmo rallied with a three-run homer by Brock Reeves with one out.