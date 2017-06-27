Laurens LL advances to state

The Laurens 11-12 Little League All-Star baseball team qualified for the state tournament after winning the District 1 championship game over Greenwood-Abbeville, 14-3 in four innings, Sunday at Laurens City Park.

Laurens advances to the state tournament, which begins July 21 in Taylors. If the team advances through the state tournament it would then go to the Southeast Regional in August.

Laurens put the finishing touches on its victory Sunday when Thomas Willis hit a grand slam in the top of the fourth inning to give his team a mercy-rule triggering lead. Willis earlier had an RBI triple in the first and a three-run homer in the third to account for his eight RBI in the game.

Laurens and G-A played the win-or-go-home game Sunday after G-A upset Laurens, 6-4, on Saturday.

Look for full details on the tournament in Wednesday’s edition of The Laurens County Advertiser.