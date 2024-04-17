Carter wins seat on Gray Court council

Gray Court has a new town councilman following Tuesday’s special election.

Brian Carter defeated Billy Pearson by five votes (25-20) to win the at-large seat. The results are unofficial until certified by the S.C. Elections Board.

The two were running for the seat formerly occupied by Joy Neal Craine, who resigned after moving out of Gray Court’s town limits. Craine was elected to council in 2020, and Carter will complete the rest of her four-year term, which ends with the November General Election.

Unless a special meeting is called, Carter is expected to be sworn in at the next meeting of town council on Monday, May 20.