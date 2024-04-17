Blues Fest returns May 4; Freedom Fest strikes with Bowling for Soup

After a one-year hiatus, the Piedmont Blues and Roots Festival will make its return to the Laurens Historic Square.

The second festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 4 and will feature a couple of familiar faces and voices in Veronika Jackson and local musician Hunter Holmes.

The festival is set to run from 2-8 p.m.

The City of Laurens also recently announced its plans for its annual July 3 Independence Day “Freedom Fest” celebration, which will feature the Grammy-nominated rock band Bowling For Soup. The band has recorded hits such as “Stacy’s Mom,” “1985,” “High School Never Ends,” and “Girl All the Bad Guys Want.”

Jackson and Holmes performed at the 2022 Piedmont Blues and Roots Music Festival and will join newcomers Sparky and Rhonda Rucker, The Holler Floppers and Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton.

“We’re really excited to see the return of this festival especially since it is one which celebrates our unique contribution to the world of music and that distinct aspect of our local history and culture,” said Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn.

The festival was created in 2022 to pay homage to bluesmen Pink Anderson, a Laurens native, and Rev. Gary Davis of Gray Court, both of whom have been legendary influences in the world of music. It also gives nods to other traditional forms of music that have been performed in Laurens County and across the region.

Freedom Fest will feature national recording artists for the second straight year. Last year, Laurens welcomed the bands Better Than Ezra and Capital Cities.

More than 10,000 people were estimated to have attended last year’s event, which began in the afternoon with a traditional brass band performance from the local Davidson Brass Ensemble and recognition of U.S. veterans along with American Legion Post 25 and ended with Capital Cities on stage and a fireworks display.

“The plan has been to try and plant our flag on this holiday and demonstrate that Laurens is the place to be to celebrate Independence Day,” Senn said. “And that’s not just here in Laurens, but as a regional destination. The numbers that we have seen year after year really do demonstrate that we are making it happen.”

In addition to Bowling for Soup, entertainment on the city’s Pedestrian Plaza on the historic square will include the Davidson Brass Ensemble as well as recent Homegrown Songwriters Showcase winners and potentially other Upstate performers.

Senn said about half of those estimated to have attended last year’s event were from outside of Laurens County. Last year’s crowd estimate also doubled the estimate of 5,000 attendees in 2022.