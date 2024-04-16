Couple arrested in connection with Laurens murder

A six-day manhunt for a South Carolina couple wanted for the April 10 murder of a Laurens woman ended Tuesday with arrests in Michigan.

Jerod Keykendall Harris, 42, and Adreanna Nichole Simmons, 33, have both been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shooting death of Patricia Sue Owens at her Camp Circle residence in Laurens.

Harris and Simmons are in custody at a Michigan detention center awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

According to a release from the Laurens Police Department, investigators identified the suspects and established probable cause for the arrests. Agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) discovered Harris and Simmons had fled to Michigan where they were taken into custody Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement there.

The 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is assisting with the extradition process.