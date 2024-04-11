LPD investigating murder of Laurens woman

Laurens Police are investigating the alleged murder of a 46-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday afternoon in her residence.

The LPD identified the victim as Patricia Owen, who was discovered at her home on the 90 block of Camp Circle at Lurey Street.

Soon after being called to the scene, police began investigating the incident as a homicide. The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting with the investigation.

In a release, the LPD said it is working to piece “together a timeline of the event and exploring potential motives.”

Investigators are also asking the community for information pertinent to the investigation. Anyone with information can call LPD detectives at 864-984-3532.