Jennings named South Carolina National Guard’s new Command Chief Warrant Officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina National Guard is pleased to announce their selection of the new State Command Chief Warrant Officer, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Martin D. Jennings, effective April 12, 2024.

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Martin D. Jennings is a native of Clinton, South Carolina. He enlisted in the South Carolina Army National Guard (SCARNG) in March 1990 and was appointed as an Army Warrant Officer in February 1999. Jennings has served in various Staff and Technical positions across the SCARNG.

Most recently, Jennings served as the Senior Ordnance Ground Maintenance Warrant Officer for SCARNG Joint Forces Headquarters (JFHQ), Command Maintenance Discipline Program Evaluation Team. His previous assignments include Brigade Maintenance Officer, 59th Troop Command, Battalion Maintenance Officer, 351st ASB, Company Commander, 264th Fire Fighter Detachment, Support Auto Maintenance Officer, 1055th Transportation Company, Battalion Maintenance Officer, 751st CSSB, Support Auto Maintenance Officer, 742d Maintenance Company, Support Auto Maintenance Officer, HHD, 163d Support Battalion, Wheeled Vehicle Maintenance Technician, Alpha Company, 163d Support Battalion and Unit Maintenance Officer, Bravo Company, 163d Support Battalion.

Jennings has been a Federal Technician with the South Carolina National Guard for 33 years and is currently the Supervisory Surface Maintenance Specialist (for all SCARNG Field Maintenance Shops) of the Surface Maintenance Managers Office. Previous positions include Surface Maintenance Mechanic Supervisor (Shop Foreman) for the Combined Support Maintenance Shop (CSMS), Surface Maintenance Mechanic Supervisor (Automotive Sections) of the CSMS, Inspector Foreman of the CSMS, Logistics Management Specialist for the Director of Logistics Office, Maintenance Specialist, Surface Maintenance Managers Office, and Surface Maintenance Mechanic-Leader for the Combined Support Maintenance Shop.

CW4 Jennings is a graduate of the Automotive Maintenance Warrant Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Warrant Officer Intermediate Level Education Course, and the Warrant Officer Senior Service Education Course and Follow-On Course.

Awards

Jennings’ military awards include the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with 2 OLC, Army Commendation Medal with 4 OLC, Army Achievement Medal with 2 OLC, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal with 7 OLC, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with 1 OLC, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, The Army Service Ribbon, The Army Overseas Service Ribbon, The Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon, as well as various other South Carolina Army National Guard Service Medals.

Other

CW4 Jennings resides in Columbia, South Carolina with his wife Marcie. They have two children, Sarah and Daniel.