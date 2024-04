Donna Chantelle Marckley, age 55, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Chantelle was born February 15, 1969 and grew up in Laurens, SC.

She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Ann and Bill Gillespie; and sisters, Debra Whitsel and Pam Matheny.

She is survived by her daughter, Kasey Rumfelt; son-in-law, Daniel Rumfelt; and three grandchildren, Nolan Guitreau, Connor Rumfelt, and Savannah Rumfelt.