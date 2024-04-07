Laurens, South Carolina

Robert Eugene Morgan, age 80, of Laurens, and husband of Barbara Craine Morgan, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at NHC Healthcare of Clinton.

Born in Chester, SC, he was the son of the late Cecil William and Louella Brown Morgan. Robert owned the Morgan Detail Shop where he was a mechanic and where he detailed vehicles. He attended Full Gospel Assembly and Lighthouse Baptist Church, he loved and served the Lord and prayed for his family to serve the Lord. Robert enjoyed antique cars, baseball, fishing, hunting, and working in his yard.

\In addition to his wife of 61 years, he is survived: children, Sharon Ethridge of Woodruff, Donna Hughes (Eddy) of Clinton, David Morgan (Billie) of Travelers Rest and a granddaughter raised in the home, Kristin Wilson (Seth) of Laurens; grandchildren, Joshua Simmons (Becky) of Woodruff, Morgan Hughes (Chad) of Clinton, Hope Galloway (Austin) of Easley; Christopher Hughes (Jessica) of Clinton, and Kayla Young of Travelers Rest; great-grandchildren, Desirai Simmons, Danicka Simmons, Kaylie Wilson, Drake Simmons, Abigail Wilson, Elaina Young, Madelyn Wilson, Kinsley Hughes, Dallas Simmons, Hayden Hughes, and Kellan Hughes.

In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by a daughter, Michelle Morgan and brothers, Cecil Belton Morgan, Olin D. Morgan, and James E. Morgan.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens, conducted by Pastor Enoch Wilson and Rev. Donnie Holland.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

The family will be at the home of Kristin and Seth Wilson.

Memorials may be made to Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online to dementiasociety.org.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary & Crematory, Inc.