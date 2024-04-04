Dateline – Clinton, South Caroliona

Susan Workman Payne, affectionally known as “Dah” by her family, wife of Horace D. Payne, Jr., passed away, Thursday, April 4, 2024 at her home.

She was born March 29, 1944 in Douglas, Georgia and was the daughter of the late Hayne B. Workman, Sr. and Catherine Heirs Workman. Susan was a woman of faith and dearly loved her family. She was a devoted member and taught Sunday School for many years at First Presbyterian Church of Clinton. She was also the bookkeeper for H. D. Payne Oil Company of Clinton.

In addition to her husband of 57 years, Susan is survived by her son, Horace Payne, III; her daughter, Catherine Meyerholtz (Michael), her brother, Hayne Bell Workman (Lou Anne); her three grandchildren, Callie Copeland Meyerholtz, Jacob Michael Meyerholtz, Alexander Christian Payne (Natalie Edwards) and her great-grandson, Liam Adam Payne.

Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church of Clinton with Rev. Wayne Morgan officiating. The family will greet friends in the church fellowship hall following the service.

The family request memorials be made to Wayne Morgan Ministries, 203 Washington Street, Salem, MA 01970 or United Ministries, 500 Academy Street, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the Payne family with services.