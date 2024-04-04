Arrest made in death in Clinton after standoff

Clinton Police and other law enforcement agencies, including the Laurens County SWAT unit, SLED and the S.C. Highway Patrol arrested a man Thursday afternoon after a standoff at an East Carolina Avenue residence.

The man taken into custoday aroun 3:30 p.m. was wanted in connection with the death of another individual in Clinton.

According to reports, the suspect taken into custody and a deceased male were inside the residence. The suspect was armed and barricaded himself inside the home, according to reports.

Neither the victim nor the suspect have been identified by authorities.

The Advertiser will update this story as information becomes available.