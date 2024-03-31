Clinton City firefighter killed on duty Sunday, time of prayer planned for noon Monday

Clinton, South Carolina – An Easter morning shift turned deadly for a City of Clinton firefighter after an accident on the way to a call today.

Two firefighters were answering a call to the BP Station across the interstate on Highway 72, and the truck was T-boned by a sedan at the intersection of Springdale Dr. and Willard Rd. (Hwy. 72,) said City of Clinton Police Chief Sonny Ledda who was assisting in taking calls for Clinton Fire Chief Jeremy Marshall.

The CFD engine rolled over and into the parking lot of the National Guard Armory.

Part time City of Clinton firefighter Michael Vinson, who was driving one of the CFD engines, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, Ledda said. Vinson was 27 years old and lived in Laurens.

Deputy Coronor Bailey Williamson reported that the Laurens County Coronor’s Office was called to the scene of the motor vehicle accident just before noon. The cause of death is pending an autopsy and investigation, and the cause of the accident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The passenger of the truck was full time firefighter Nate Hall, who was injured, treated and released.

In December these two firefighters were honored for their service. Vinson was named Part Time Firefighter of the Year 2023 and Hall was named Full Time Firefighter of the Year 2023.

Vinson lived in Laurens and worked full time as a firefighter with the Laurens County Fire Service, said Laurens County Fire Service Director Greg Lindley. He served the Wattsville community from Station 21.

“We got assistance from Laurens County Fire Service, Laurens County Sheriff Office was there, City of Laurens police and fire responded, and we even got calls from as far as Columbia to see how they could help because they knew traffic was going to be a problem,” Ledda said, adding that traffic was impacted for about two hours.

Since the accident, first responders from across the state have been sending their sympathy for the department and Vinson’s family. Vinson also worked with the Laurens County Fire Service.

A time of prayer has been called for noon on Monday, April 1, for support and encouragement of the Clinton Fire Department firefighters and all the other firefighters and families affected by the tragedy. Residents and friends may gather in front of the Clinton Municipal Building under the flags at 221 N. Broad St., Clinton.

See the Wednesday April 3 issue for more details on the accident.