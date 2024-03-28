Thornwell Charter hires Smith as head football coach

Thornwell Charter School has hired a familiar face as its second head football coach since beginning varsity competition last season.

Former Laurens District High School head coach Daryl Smith was announced Thursday morning as the Saints’ head coach, replacing Charlie Washington. Thornwell parted ways with Washington two weeks ago after a 1-8 season in 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Smith to Thornwell Charter School as our head varsity football coach and business teacher,” said Thornwell Principal Melissa Moore. ” His wealth of experience and commitment to academic and athletic excellence align perfectly with our school’s values. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on our students both on and off the field.”

In four seasons with at Laurens, Smith accumulated a 14-25 overall record and was 8-6 in region play. His tenure included the Covid-interrupted 2020 and 2021 seasons. LDHS finished 6-5 overall in 2021 with a first-round playoff win at Easley. Smith also served as defensive coordinator at LDHS and Dorman, where he won a state title with the Cavaliers in 2009 and three Upper State championships.

The Saints did not play a region schedule in 2023, but will move into Region 1-1A in 2024 along with Abbeville, Dixie, Ware Shoals, Whitmire and Calhoun Falls for football.