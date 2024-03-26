Gray Court, South Carolina



Blenda Cook Macemore, 82, of Gray Court, wife of the late Thomas (Tommy) Wayne Macemore, passed away, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at home surrounded by her family.

Born in Yadkinville, NC to the late Earl Lester and Gladys Spann Cook, Mrs. Macemore retired from the Palmetto Bank, was a member of the Red Hat Society, Highland Home Baptist Church and the CWA’s. She loved music, traveling and especially her dog, “Pheobe”.

Mrs. Macemore is survived by a son, Tommy D. Macemore (Stefanie) of Gray Court; a grandson, Charles Macemore (Leah) of Gray Court; and a great grandchild, Ryver Macemore.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by a sister, Sylvia Martin.

The funeral service will be held, Friday, March 29, 2024, at 2:00 PM, at Highland Home Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph and Dr. Bev T. Kennedy, Jr.

Immediately following the service, the burial will be held at Westview Memorial Park.

Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

The family will be at their respective homes.

The family would like to thank Terressa Garrett for her love and care of Mrs. Macemore.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Highland Home Baptist Church Youth Fund, PO Box 408, Gray Court, SC 29645.

