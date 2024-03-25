Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Nancy Marie Seaver, age 71, passed away Monday, March 25, 2024, at her home. , age 71, passed away Monday, March 25, 2024, at her home.

She was born November 25, 1952, in Mt. Clemens, MI, and was a daughter of the late Joseph Richard and Gertrude Horn Gavlinski.

Nancy was a member of Bellview Baptist Church and the American Legion Unit 25 Auxiliary. She was a former employee of the Beaufort Gazette.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Chuck Seaver, of the home; her son, Nick Seaver, and his wife, Vanessa, of Anderson; two grandchildren, Trent Seaver and Kiley Seaver; and her brother, Joseph Gavlinski, of Imlay, MI.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by a sister, Darlene Boyd, and a brother, Mike Gavlinski.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 2:00 PM, at Bellview Baptist Church, with Rev. Darren Rood officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bellview Baptist Church Building Fund, 757 Bellview Church Rd, Laurens, SC 29360.

Gray Funeral Home of Laurens is assisting the Seaver family with services.