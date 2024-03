A Laurens woman was killed late Saturday night in a single-car crash on Highway 39 in Mountville.

Starkezian “Keke” Farrow, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, said Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.

The accident occurred just before 11:30 p.m.

She is survived by her son, Javaye Suber and her daughter, Shawnziya Brown, in addition to sister Jessica Suber and grandmother Jessie Longshore.