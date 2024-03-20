Districts 55 and 56 to dismiss early for solar eclipse

Both Laurens County School Districts 55 and 56 will dismiss students early on Monday, April 8, the date of a solar eclipse that can be viewed in the county.

The eclipse should be able to be viewed in Laurens County around 3 p.m., which is about the same time buses are to be carrying students from school. Both districts cited safety concerns as the reason behind the decision to shorten the school day.

“We want to ensure that there are no students traveling on a school bus or waiting outside for a ride during this peak time,” a District 56 social media post read.

The eclipse is expected to last for several house and be at 80-85% coverage in the county between 2:45-3:15 p.m.

In District 55, elementary students will be released at 11:30 a.m., middle school students at 11:45 a.m. and high school students at noon.

District 56 will release 4K students at 11:30 a.m.; elementary students at 11:45 a.m. and middle and high school students at noon.