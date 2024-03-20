24-year vet Copeland promoted to LPD chief

The City of Laurens promoted from within its own ranks, announcing Tuesday that veteran Laurens Police officer Heath Copeland has been hired as the city’s new police chief.

Copeland, a 24-year veteran of the LPD, takes over for former chief Keith Grounsell, who resigned from the post two weeks ago. Copeland was appointed acting chief soon after the resignation.

At a press conference Tuesday morning in front of City Hall on the Historic Square in Laurens, Mayor Nathan Senn said hiring Copeland as a local product with intimate knowledge of the entire Laurens community and promoting from within was a logical step.

“Why go looking for something you’ve already got?” Senn said. “(The search process) is a difficult thing to go through . . . for the uncertainty that it causes in the department, and that’s something I wanted to avoid if we could. Now, I feel confident that we have the right man for the job.”

When Grounsell was hired to succeed former chief Chrissie Latimore, who is now the U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina, in 2022 Copeland – then a captain – was not a candidate for the job.

But he said he is ready to lead the LPD in 2024.

“I look forward to be able to serve the way I’ve served since day one,” Copeland said. “This is the way I plan to lead this department – with hope, love, respect, firmness, fairness and servitude. I look forward to each day in our community as we grow and remember where we come from.”

Senn said Copeland has the support of his own department as well as colleagues from other agencies in the area, including Clinton Police Chief Sonny Ledda, who worked with Copeland when Ledda was chief in Laurens.

“I told the (Senn) this morning that he can rest assured at two o’clock in the morning when he’s in bed that the city is going to be well taken care of because of the people that (Copeland) is going to put in place and the law that he is going to respect,” Ledda said.

Just two weeks ago, Copeland was given the John P. Faris Volunteer of the Year Award by the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce for his commitment to volunteerism throughout the county.

Copeland said none of that will change with the new job. He will still be out in the community as a volunteer as well as in his official capacity – like helping with traffic control at the annual Reindeer Run 5K in downtown Laurens.

“Yeah, I’ll still be out at the Reindeer Run,” he said. “You won’t see me change. I don’t plan on changing who I am just because I’m in a new position. If I change that, I shouldn’t have been in this position to begin with.”