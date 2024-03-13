Meetze named new Laurens County attorney

Laurens County has hired Marcus “Wes” Meetze as Laurens County Attorney.

Meetze began work in his new position Monday. He replaced long-time county attorney Sandy Cruickshanks, who retired from the post at the end of 2023.

“We are excited to have Mr. Meetze join part of the great team we’ve been building over the past few years,” said Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson. “The job of the County Attorney is a vital part of our organization, and I am excited to see Mr. Meetze take us into the next chapter for Laurens County.”

Meetze is a 2005 graduate of University of South Carolina Upstate and received his Juris Doctorate from the Charleston School of Law in 2008. There, he was a member of the Executive Council of the Moot Court Board. Upon graduating from law school, Meetze began his legal career at the Charleston firm of Altman & Coker, where he specialized in commercial banking and civil litigation.

In May 2011, Meetze returned home to the Upstate, and opened his own law practice, The Law Office of Marcus W. Meetze,

LLC. As a sole practitioner, Meetze managed a wide variety of cases, including family law, criminal law and civil litigation. Mr.

Meetze has an Unpublished Opinion from the SC Court of Appeals in Wilson Garner, Jr. v. The Estate of Nell Gaines, 2019-UP-128 and a Published Opinion from the S.C. Court of Appeals, Sellers v. Nicholls, 432 S.C. 101, 851 SE2d 54 (SC App 2020).

In both matters, Meetze served as the trial attorney and appellate counsel. He has also tried numerous cases in State and Federal Court and has represented volunteer Guardian Ad Litems for the Cass Elias Mccarter Guardian Ad Litem program in Laurens County for over a decade.

In addition to his successful legal career, Meetze is the sole member of Two Brothers Taproom, LLC, which owns and operates Palmetto Brothers Dispensary, located on the historic square in downtown Laurens. In 2022, Palmetto Brothers Dispensary was awarded the Robert M. Vance Small Business of The Year by the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce and was awarded the Corporate Citizen of the Year by the City of Laurens.

Meetze is a South Carolina native and currently resides in Fountain Inn.

When Meetze is not practicing law – or running his

other business – he enjoys spending time with his family, cooking, playing golf and cherishes the company of his two rescue dogs, Barley and Hops.

“We look forward to having Mr. Meetze as part of the Laurens County team,” said County Administrator Thomas Higgs. “His experience and leadership will continue guiding Laurens County forward.”