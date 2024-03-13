Meetings Monday, Tuesday evenings for community input in Dist. 55 search

55 superintendent search, South Carolina School Board Association (SCSBA) will be conducting several focus group meetings with stakeholders, and there are two opportunities for members of the community. Laurens, South Carolina – As a part of the District55 superintendent search, South Carolina School Board Association (SCSBA) will be conducting several focus group meetings with stakeholders, and there are two opportunities for members of the community. SCSBA will share an overview of the process, and collect responses and comments regarding what characteristics, qualities and work experiences the board should look for in the next superintendent. These meetings will last approximately one hour.

These meetings are for members of the community and there are two options. One is at 6 p.m. Monday, March 18 and the next option is 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. The meetings will be held at the Laurens County School District 55 Administrative Office at 301 Hillcrest Drive, Laurens.

The search for a superintendent was needed after Ameca Thomas’ resignation in early January of 2024.