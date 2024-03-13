‘Gone to the Dogs’ Car Show set for Saturday

The Laurens County Cruisers are going to the dogs … again.

The 6th Annual Gone to the Dogs Car Show is set for Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Laurens County Park (409 State Road, S-30-854, Laurens).

Registration is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Judging ends a noon and trophies will be awarded at 1 p.m. Awards will be given for the top three entries and Sheriff’s Choice.

There is a $20 entry fee.

Proceeds for the event will go to the Laurens County Animal Shelter. The shelter will also be hosting an adoption event for dogs seeking their forever homes. The Heart of LCAC Shot Clinic will also be available for pet owners.

Food trucks, a professional photo booth, Big Air inflatables and Kyro Kandies will also be on hand for the event.