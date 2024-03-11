Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

John Hemory “Buddy” Campbell, age 89, of Clinton, husband of Joyce Landers Campbell, passed away, Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital.

He was born June 14, 1934 in Clinton, SC, and was a son of the late James Walter and Florence Perry Campbell. He retired from Lydia Mill as a supervisor. Buddy loved dirt track racing, traveling, and being outdoors fishing and hunting. Buddy was a member of Believer’s Assembly Church.

In addition to his wife of 46 years, he is survived by his sons, Rodney Dean Campbell (Sharon) of Shalimar, FL., and Carl Daniel Campbell (Shay) of Clinton; his daughter-in-law, Cynthia Campbell of Clinton; his nephew, Kristopher Shane Knight, of the home; his brother, Walter Talmage Campbell of Clinton; his sisters, Ruby May Stirewalt, of the home, and Betty Joyce Wallenzine; his grandchildren, Rodney Dean Campbell, II., Joseph Marion Campbell, Matthew Barrett, Alyssa Cianchetti, Jack Campbell, Emma Campbell, David Joey Grubb, John Campbell, Jacob Campbell, Jayden Campbell, Noah Campbell, and Rylee Prevost; and his great-grandchildren, Breanna Martin, Katelynn Martin, Ashtyn Grubb, Jonathan Campbell, Logan Campbell, Gavin Campbell, Lillian Campbell, Evie Cianchetti, Nora Cianchetti, Claire Cianchetti, and Emery Barrett; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Lee Campbell; his granddaughter, Brandy Ann Campbell; his great-granddaughter, Vanessa Paige Martin; and his siblings, Horace Ray Campbell and Mary Ellen Patterson.

Cryptside Services will be held 4:00 PM, Monday, March 11, 2024 at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Rev. Mike Campbell officiating.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3:00 – 4:00 PM at the mausoleum chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Believer’s Assembly. 236 Little Acres Road, Clinton, SC 29325.

