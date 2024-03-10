Time to dance: PC punches ticket, wins Big South title

The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team won its first Big South Conference championship Sunday with a 60-37 victory over Radford at High Point University’s Qubein Center and earning the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 5-seeded PC broke open a tight contest in the fourth quarter, ending the game with a 24-5 run behind a stifling defense and the play of sixth-year senior Bryanna Brady. Brady scored a game-high 21 points.

The bracket for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will be announced Sunday, March 17.

PC (20-14) led 21-20 at the half. After nine lead changes in the game, the Blue Hose extended their lead beyond one possession in the third quarter. A Brady layup gave PC a 36-32 lead at the end of the third, and Radford never got closer.

Mara Neira opened the fourth quarter – and the scoring flood gates for PC – with a 3-pointer and followed that with a short jumper to extend PC’s lead to 41-32. No. 3 Radford (15-19) answered with the next three points to cut the lead to 41-35, but the Blue Hose outscored the Highlanders 19-2 over the final 6:55.

PC head coach Alaura Sharp praised her team’s resilience after losing four players to season-ending injuries and then regrouping to win 8 of their final 9 games and PC’s first Big South basketball title.

“They have a resilient spirit about themselves, and you could see it,” Sharp said. “Our defense held them to 37 points, and Radford is a really good basketball team that’s coached by a really amazing coach, but I just don’t think anyone could stop our kids in this tournament.”

PC held Radford to 30% shooting (17 of 56) for the game and only 9% (2 of 23) from 3-point range. The Blue Hose fared little better from distance hitting just 3 of 18 (17 %) from beyond the arc, but were able to find Brady in the fourth quarter ended up shooting 40% (20 of 50) from the field. Brady hit 8 of 11 shot attempts.

PC also hit 17 of 22 free-throw attempts, while Radford went to the free-throw line only twice, hitting one of those two attempts.

Tilda Sjökvist added 11 points and Neira scored 10 for PC. Ashlyn Traylor-Walker led the Highlanders with 14 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Sjökvist was named tournament MVP and joined Neira and Brady on the all-tournament team.

“We lost by 19 in our last regular-season game (to Charleston Southern), and we told each other that we weren’t going to quit on each other, and that we weren’t coming home from High Point without a net around my neck,” Sharp said. “And we did just that.”