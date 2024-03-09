Dateline: Clinton, South Carolina

Vince Brewer, age 64, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Clinton, SC.

He was born April 26, 1959, in Clinton and was the son of Georgia Hamilton Brewer and the late Richard Brewer.

Vince retired from Bishop Tire and was also the owner of Brewer Auto. Vince was a veteran of the South Carolina Army National Guard.

Surviving are his wife, Joni Johnson Brewer; his sons, Vincent Brewer (Michael) of Sumter and Adam Brewer (Amanda) of Clinton; his brother, David Brewer (Jinx) of Clinton; his sisters, Teresa Brewer Hairston (Jimmy, deceased) of Gray Court, and Susan Brewer Lawton (Shane) of Clinton; eight grandchildren, Kayleigh Brewer, Elijah Brewer, Haile Brewer, Hamiyah Brewer, Malakye Brewer, Ari Brewer, Shepherd Patton and Shiloh Brewer, and many loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14, 2024, from 6:00 to 8:00P.M. at Gray Funeral Home, Clinton, SC. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 15, 2024, 2:00P.M. at the Gray Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton, with Rev. Ralph Byars officiating.

Burial with military honors will take place at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, SC.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be made to VIA Health Partners, P.O. Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.grayfuneralhome.com. Gray Funeral Home of Clinton is assisting the family.