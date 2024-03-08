Laurens, South Carolina

Donald Ray McIntyre, 83, of Laurens and husband of Margaret Gray McIntyre, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2024, at National Health Care Laurens.

He was born in Shelby, NC, and son of the late James Eston and Levenia Morrow McIntyre. A U.S. Army Veteran, Don retired from Midway Auto Supply, and was a member of First Baptist Church Laurens.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Lynn McIntyre Turner (PJ) of Advance, NC and Margaret (Peggy) McIntyre of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Patrick Turner and Cole Turner; brother, Keith McIntyre (Rita) of Fountain Inn.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by two sisters, Linda McIntyre South and Kathy McIntyre.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at First Baptist Church Laurens, conducted by Rev. Tim Marsh, with burial following at Westview Memorial Park.

The family will be at the home to receive friends.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Laurens, 300 Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

