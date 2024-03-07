Grounsell resigns from Laurens Police Chief post

Laurens, South Carolina – Laurens Chief of Police, Keith Grounsell has notified the city that he is resigning from the post.

Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn confirmed the resignation via text.

“He let us know he intends to resign,” Senn said of Grounsell.

Grounsell was hired by the City of Laurens in late July, 2022 after previous chief, Chrissie Latimore, was appointed U.S. Marshal for the District of South Carolina by President Joe Biden.

The resignation has been accepted and Senn has appointed Capt. Heath Copeland to serve as Acting Chief of Police.

During his time with the city, Senn said, Grounsell accomplished important things the city had requested.

“We got technology improvements that helped modernize the department and improved ways that our department approaches investigating crime and for the first time in years the department has been fully staffed,” Senn said. “Having achieved those things and looking at his own future, Grounsell said he was interested in moving into the private sector.”