Woman, LCSO deputy exchange gunfire prior to arrest

A female suspect in a domestic violence investigation in Gray Court traded gunfire with a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputy Monday morning and now faces attempted murder charges.

Mollie Mischelle Shephard of Gray Court is charged with two counts of attempted murder and breach of peace for the incident that began before 10 a.m. Monday.

According to the LCSO, deputies attempted to speak with Shephard after being called to a residence on Mountain Creek Road in Gray Court in reference to a domestic dispute, Shephard, who was believed to be the aggressor in the domestic dispute with another resident at the home, fired at least one shot at the deputies, the LCSO said.

One of the deputies did return fire. No one was injured during the exchange.

The LCSO said deputies also attempted to communicate with the other resident but were unable to immediately do so, and the LCSO’s SWAT team was activated along with its counterpart from SLED.

They were able to remove the other resident of the home safely and take Shephard into custody around 12:20 p.m. She is being held without bond at the Laurens County Detention Center.

“I would like to thank our SWAT guys for always being ready and willing to protect,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. “Thank you to SLED and DNR for your assistance today. The outcome today certainly could have been different, and I’m thankful no one was hurt.”

As a matter of protocol, SLED investigates all officer-involved shooting incidents.

The LCSO said more related charges in the case are possible.