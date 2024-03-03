Malcolm Keith Blackmon, age 71, of Laurens and husband of the late Karen Robertson Blackmon, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at PRISMA Health Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Born in Mountville, he was a son of the late Samuel C. and Sarah Jacks Blackmon, a member of Lisbon Presbyterian Church, and he worked in the construction and farming industry.

He is survived by his son, Michael Benjamin Blackmon (Melinda); brothers, Tom Blackmon (Melva), Charles Blackmon (Nelly); and a sister, Jean Revis (Donnie).

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Friday, March 8, 2024, at Lisbon Presbyterian Church conducted by Rev. Meg Marley, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Lisbon Presbyterian Church, c/o Charles Blackmon, 3771 Highway South, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

