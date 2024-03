A 15-year-old Laurens District High School student died on Feb. 28 in an accidental shooting at his home in Gray Court.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Quintavis J. Boston.

Investigators from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division said they believe Boston died of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Funeral arrangements for Boston have yet to be announced.