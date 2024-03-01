LPD arrest 2 in January murder of Laurens man

Laurens Police have arrested two people in connection with the alleged January murder of a Laurens man.

Ashley T. Greene, 38, and Terry B. Anderson, 56, have been charged with murder in the Jan. 22, 2024 death of Greene’s husband, Vadis Greene, 52.

According to the LPD, the Vadis Greene’s death at a Church Street residence initially appeared to be of natural causes, but investigators continued their investigation. An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be homicide by blunt force trauma, the LPD said.

Detectives kept the case open, conducting multiple interviews and executing search warrants during the investigation. The Laurens Police Department Detectives Bureau also urges anyone with information related to this case to come forward. Please contact Detective Sgt. Sellers at 864-984-3532 or via email at bsellers@cityoflaurenssc.com.