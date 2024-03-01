Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Leona Lane Porter Goldsmith, age 101, of Clinton, SC, widow of Reverend George Browning Goldsmith, Jr., passed away Friday, March 1, 2024 at Langston Square.

She was born January 16, 1923 in Franklin, NC and was a daughter of the late Thomas W. and Leona Bryson Porter. Lane’s late husband was the grandson of the late William and Jane Wright Goldsmith of Greenville, SC. Lane was educated in Franklin County schools, later earning her associate degree at Peace College in Raleigh and her bachelor’s degree from George Peabody College for Teachers. She served as Field Director for the Girl Scouts of America in the Greenville, Charleston, Ware Shoals and Laurens areas. Lane was actively involved in her communities, being a member of various organizations including the Clinton Music Club, formerly serving as President of UDC Stephen D. Elliot Chapter, and chaplain of the DAR, both of Beaufort, the DAR of Laurens and the Colonial Dames of Laurens.

She was involved in several churches in her lifetime including, First Baptist Church of Spartanburg, presently First Baptist Church of Clinton, and also enjoyed teaching Sunday School at Bethany Presbyterian Church. Lane and Browning also served as chaplains in the 80’s at Hunting Island State Park.

She is survived by her sons, George B. Goldsmith, III, of Travelers Rest, and James B.P. Goldsmith (Vicki Adkins Goldsmith) of Chattanooga, TN.; her grandchildren, Amanda Goldsmith Ballew, George B. Goldsmith, IV (Taryn), Timothy Goldsmith, and Olivia Goldsmith; and her great-grandchildren, Saphira Hudson, Jackson Goldsmith, and Daniel Goldsmith.

In addition to her parents and her husband of 64 years, Mrs. Goldsmith was preceded in death by her son, Joseph McCall Goldsmith; and her three siblings, Thomas W. Porter, Jr., James B. Porter, and Jean Porter Jerome.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, March 4, 2024 at 1:30 PM at First Baptist Church of Clinton with Rev. Dr. Blake Harwell and Rev. Herb Codington officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Memory Gardens.

The family will greet friends prior to the service from 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM in the church sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Clinton, P O Box 95, Clinton, SC 29325.

