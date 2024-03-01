Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Audrey Thompson Langley, age 100, of Laurens, SC, widow of Foster G. “Bob” Langley, passed away, Friday, March 1, 2024 at her home.

She was born January 5, 1924 in Greenville County, SC, and was a daughter of the late J. Carl and Beuna Tollison Thompson. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, sewing, vegetable gardening, cutting grass, and just being outside. Mrs. Langley was the oldest member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church. The church staff celebrated her 100th birthday by singing Happy Birthday and bringing her 100 red roses.

She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Wehunt (Lonnie) of Lexington, SC; and her grandchildren, Kalie Wehunt of Lexington and Matthew Wehunt of Augusta, GA.

In addition to her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Foster Keith Langley; her sisters, Sybil Wright, and Elizabeth Reba Moe; her brothers, Guy Thompson, and Cecil Thompson.

The family would like to express special thanks to Providence Care Hospice for all the love and care given to Mrs. Langley.

A Graveside service will be held, 11:00 AM, Monday, March 4, 2024 at Forest Lawn Cemetery with Rev. Alex Henderson officiating. The family will greet visitors immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

