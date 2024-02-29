Simpsonville, South Carolina

Schylar Everrett Trust Thomas, age 22, of Simpsonville, passed away on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of Brian Price Kevin Thomas (Samantha) of Simpsonville and the late Jo Lyn Kennedy Thomas.

Schylar had a wickedly wonderful sense of humor, favoring puns and word play. He favored 70’s and 80’s music. He was a deep-thinking man, tending to see both sides of an issue without judgement. Schylar was the most compassionate person; always helpful and caring, desiring to help others through tough times, and always with a caring and thoughtful word of inspiration. He loved Anime stories. Schylar also liked gardening and the wonders of the outdoors.

Surviving in addition to his father and stepmother are his brother, William Steele Massey; and his sisters, Ciara Faith Ann Langston and Cassandra Cora Purvis.

There are no services planned at this time.

