CATE Center topic of discussion for education, industry leaders

Education leaders in Laurens County have espoused the need for a Career and Technology (CATE) Center in the county for years, and it has gotten little traction.

But that could be changing.

At the first quarterly industrial meeting hosted by the Laurens County Development Corporation Thursday at Piedmont Technical College’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing in Laurens, local and industry leaders were re-introduced to the county’s need and desire for a CATE Center.

“Laurens County is the only county in the Upstate without a CATE Center,” said LCDC President and CEO Jonathan Coleman. “The developmen of one of these centers was a top priority from our Strategic Plan in 2019-20, and we have been moving the ball forward in collaborating with school districts 55 and 56.”

An update on potential CATE Center plans was placed on the meeting agenda by state Rep. Doug Gilliam to “get industry’s input and/or needs at the early stages of planning.”

A CATE Center would be jointly operated by Laurens County School Districts 55 and 56 and help prepare students for an increasingly diverse and challenging manufacturing job market.

Jody Penland, District 55 interim co-superintendent, and Brenda Schrantz, District 56 assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, provided some updates, including a general status overview, potential program offerings, building design and industry support.

“The addition of a (CATE Center) in Laurens County will not only benefit our students’ career readiness and preparedness but will also be a huge asset to the industries in the area,” Penland said Tuesday. “Industries desire students to have experiences and skills with equipment, software and industrial settings. The addition of a CTE center can fill a huge need for a qualified workforce.”

Members of the local Laurens County Delegation have been working to secure funding for a CATE Center.

County Council Chairman Brown Patterson said he is sure council is still supportive of the school districts’ plans, even though the center has not been a topic of conversation in council meetings in several years.

“The county is very supportive of the districts’ initiative to do this project,” he said. “I was impressed by the teamwork and collaboration between the school districts.”