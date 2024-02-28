Archeologists at Laurens Museum this Saturday, March 2, to identify artifacts

Laurens, South Carolina – Those who have found chipped pointed rocks on their property might be excited about their found “arrowheads,” but there are many different uses for stones chipped by Native Americans in the prehistoric days of Laurens County.

On Saturday, March 16, archeologists will be available for a free artifact identification day at the Laurens County Museum. The event will coincide with the grand opening of the renovated First Nations Exhibit Hall.

Artifact identification by archeologists will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees may bring in their own found artifacts to find out how old they are, possible purposes and materials from which they are made.

Located at 116 South Public Square, the Laurens County Museum has invited guests from the Lower Eastern Cherokee Nation in Gray Court to participate in the celebration as collections from Laurens County and from several collectors will be on view together.

The opening of the exhibit hall will take place at 10:15 a.m., and Christopher Moore, co-author of the book, “Prehistoric Chipped Stone Tools of South Carolina,” will discuss his book and his work with the late Tommy Charles. Moore and Charles co-authored the book together, and Charles bequeathed his large collection to the Laurens County Museum upon his death.

From 11 a.m. and throughout the day the archeologists and collectors will be available to discuss artifacts brought in for the event.

“It’s all free,” said Laurens County Museum Administrator Connie Post. “So guests can come see the opening of the exhibit and hear Dr. Moore, and if they like go get lunch at one of our downtown restaurants and then return to enjoy the 2 p.m. flint-knapping demonstration.”

This is a great opportunity for a rural county’s museum, Post said, and it’s the expansive collection that brings archeologists of this caliber to Laurens for the identification part of the program.

“Previously, we had a portion of our vast collection out to see but now we have them organized in chronological order and with the needed educational details, providing an educational perspective of our pre-history here,” said Post.

Later this month, on Saturday, March 16, the museum will hold another Native American Tradition program, which will also be free for the public to attend.