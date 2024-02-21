Laurens, South Carolina

Margaret “Sprig” Lyons Babb, age 93, of Laurens and wife of the late Otis Jeuare Babb, passed away on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at her home.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Cora Lee Riddle Lyons. A member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, she was a homemaker who enjoying sewing and baking. Margaret also assisted her husband, Otis with his business.

Surviving are a nephew, Larry Vaughn (Gail) of Aiken; a niece, Lori Fischer (Ray) of Mt. Pleasant; grandchild; Anna Goforth; great grandchildren, Lily Goforth and Owen Goforth; a brother in law, James H. Vaughn of Aiken; great nieces, Kayla Vaughn and Brittany Fischer; a cousin, Paula Shealy; and special friends, Penny Knox and Patsy Craine (Earl).

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Carolyn Vaughn.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00PM, on Monday, February 26, 2024, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Michael Post.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery, immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Lucas Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.

