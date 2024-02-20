Brownlee announces candidacy for Laurens County Council District 2

(Laurens, South Carolina – February 19)

Matthew Brownlee, a lifelong resident of Hickory Tavern, has announced his candidacy for Laurens County Council District 2. This district encompasses parts of Hickory Tavern, Greenpond, Princeton, and Waterloo.

Brownlee is a graduate of Laurens High School and Piedmont Technical College, and his entrepreneurial background has shaped his commitment to agriculture and community. Currently an entrepreneur and real estate agent, Brownlee’s journey began at the young age of 8, raising laying hens and selling eggs on the family farm. Over the years, he expanded his operations to include selling plants and vegetables.

His active involvement in agriculture continued while working at National Land Realty, primarily focusing on land and rural home sales. Brownlee’s deep roots in Hickory Tavern and active engagement in the community have allowed him to form lasting bonds since childhood, emphasizing the tight-knit nature of District 2, where neighbors support and rely on each other.

Brownlee is determined to limit local government overreach and promises transparency in addressing the issues facing the county. “I was born and raised right here in Hickory Tavern and District two; I understand the heartbeat of this community like no other. I’m dedicated to being proactive on the challenges we face today and those in the future. Growing up in this community has instilled in me a deep sense of responsibility and dedication. I pledge to be the voice of the district, actively listening to the concerns of my fellow neighbors,” says Brownlee.

A committed member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, Brownlee also serves on the board of Laurens County Farm Bureau and chairs the Laurens County Young Farmer and Ranchers Committee. Additionally, he is the Chairman of the Lakelands Young Republicans chapter, promoting engagement among young voters in Laurens, Abbeville, Greenwood, and McCormick. His community leadership and service is also evident through his election to the Rabon Creek Watershed Conservation District in 2022, where he is actively serving a 4-year term.

As a member of the Laurens County Farmer and Agribusiness Association, Brownlee showcases his dedication to local agriculture and business interests. He is a strong supporter and volunteer of FFA, 4-H, and Soil and Water Conservation, underlining his commitment to community development.

Matthew Brownlee’s focus includes controlling growth, preserving the heritage of Laurens County, and ensuring a healthy pace of growth for future generations. He pledges to keep taxes as low as possible, strategically use existing funds for ongoing needs, and actively support the backbone of Laurens County – Police, Fire, and EMS.