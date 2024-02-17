Sports Extra: West-Oak eliminates Red Devils; LA girls advance

Visiting West-Oak overcame a double-digit third-quarter deficit and held off Clinton 47-39 Saturday afternoon in the second round of the Class 3A girls basketball playoffs.

The Red Devils turned a 21-15 halftime lead into a 25-15 advantage in the opening minute of the second half, but the Warriors answered with a 7-0 run over the next minute.

Clinton held a 33-32 lead at the end of the third quarter, but West-Oak put together the game-deciding run, scoring 10 unanswered points to take a 45-39 lead with 1:47 to play. Reagan Mobley scored 8 points, including two 3-pointers, during West-Oak’s fourth-quarter run. She finished with a game-high 21 points.

MyLayja Thompson led the Red Devils with 18 points.

Clinton finished its season with a 19-6 record. West-Oak advances to the Elite 8 – the state quarterfinals – improves to 19-6.

LA blows past Raiders

Laurens Academy opened the SCISA Class 1A state championship tournament Friday with a 51-21 victory over Jefferson Davis Academy Friday afternoon at Ben Lippen School in Columbia.

Senior guard Olivia Huck led the Crusaders (24-1) and outscored the overmatched Raiders (3-9) on her own with 23 points.

LA, which is seeking its second straight trip to the state finals, advances to Tuesday’s semifinals against Curtis Baptist at a yet-to-be-announced location. LA defeated Curtis Baptist 42-40 when the two teams met during LA’s annual Christmas round-robin tournament. Curtis Baptist (21-5) advanced with an opening-round 41-25 victory over Richard Winn Academy.

The LA boys were eliminated Saturday afternoon 70-37 by Charleston Collegiate. LA ends its season with a 10-17 record.

Raider grapplers move on to state

A trio of Laurens wrestlers qualified Saturday for the Class 4A state meet scheduled for next weekend at the Anderson Civic Center.

Dakota McCall was the Upper State runner-up at 138 pounds, while Mikey Aiken (132 pounds) and Michael Brown (heavyweight) both finished fourth in their respective divisions.