Launa Byars Fleming, age 96, and widow of O. C. (Shine) Fleming, passed away at the Laurens County Hospice on Friday, February 16, 2024.

She was born on October 14, 1927, in Greenville, SC, and was a daughter of the late F. M. Byars and Lula Hester Byars.

Mrs. Fleming graduated from Woodruff High School in 1944 and attended Erskine College for two years with music scholarship. She was a music director at Patterson Chapel Methodist Church and published a Thanksgiving program. She was a member of the Laurens County Concert Band and participated in over 100 programs with the Martha Franks Singers playing her trumpet. She played tennis most of her life but got serious and joined the Seniors Tennis League winning many trophies. She later, with tennis partner, Marian Ramage, won a SC State Senior Championship and went on to the Nationals in 1995 and 1997.

Mrs. Fleming was always happy when she could make other people happy with her music, jokes and wonderful meals. Family was always important to her, and she hosted many family gatherings. She wrote a book of family memories “How About That” which she shared with many friends.

Mrs. Fleming is survived by her son, Barry Courtney Fleming of Lanford; her daughter, Sandra Gail Fleming of Lanford; special nieces, Sharon E. Stringer, Sylvia Rathbun, Dotty Green and Cathy Jordan; and her caretakers who shared her memories and laughter in these last few years.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Robert L. Byars and Flex Merial Byars, Jr.; and her sisters, Elsie B. Corn, Helen Edge and Myrtle Sawyer.

A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 2:00 PM, at the Lanford Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Norman Dover officiating. The family will greet friends following the service at graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

