Sports Extra: Clinton girls triumph, LA heads to state tourney

A swarming Clinton defense shut out Southside in the fourth quarter Wednesday night as the Red Devils advanced to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs with a 43-18 victory.

The Red Devils ended the game on a 22-0 run over the final 9:40 of game time.

Mylayja Thompson, who earned S.C. Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A all-state honors Monday, outscored the Tigers on her own with a game-high 20 points.

The Region 4-3A champion Red Devils improved to 19-5 overall and will face West-Oak at 2 p.m. Saturday at home. West-Oak was a 66-59 winner over Chapman in the first round.

Southside upends Red Devils

Southside, the No. 4 seed from Region 2-4A, surged past Clinton in the final four minutes of game time Tuesday night for a 49-46 victory that ousted the Region 4-3A champion Red Devils from the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs Tuesday night.

Clinton led 43-37 with just under four minutes to play, but the Tigers (11-16), spurred by a rash of Red Devil turnovers, stormed back with a 12-3 run to end the game. A Clinton 3-point attempt to tie the game clanked off the rim at the buzzer.

Red Devils guard Tushawan Richardson, who was named to the Class 3A all-state team by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association earlier Tuesday, led Clinton with 16 points. Kadon Crawford added 12 for the Red Devils, who finished the season at 12-9. Jaden Johnson led Southside with a game-high 21 points.

LA boys, girls head to state tourney

The Laurens Academy girls will open the SCISA Class 1A state tournament Saturday afternoon in Columbia, while the LA boys are set to open the tournament Saturday in Sumter.

The LA boys (10-16) will face Charleston Collegiate (14-11) at 5 p.m. Saturday at Wilson Hall.

The LA girls (23-1) are attempting to reach the SCISA Class 1A state finals for the second straight season and will begin that push at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Jefferson Davis (3-8) at Ben Lippen School in Columbia.