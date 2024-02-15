LCSO: Reward offered in burglaries investigation

A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a person suspected of being involved in two burglaries and another attempted break-in at three different Laurens County residences.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspect. A cash reward has been offered in the case as well as a reward from CrimeStoppers.

All three incidents occurred on the afternoon of Feb. 5 and included a break-in on Ekom Beach Road between 12:10-1:10 p.m., an attempted break-in on Burnt Mill Creek Road around 1:10 p.m. and a break-in on East Jerry Road between 1-6:45 p.m.

Investigators from the LCSO are seeking information relating to any or all of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LCSO Investigator Cook at 864-984-4967 or report information anonymously through CrimeStoppers by phone at 864-68-CRIME or online line at www.p3tips.com .

Tips leading to an arrest could result in a reward.