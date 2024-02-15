Laurens, South Carolina

Deborah “Debbie” Templeton Morgan, 71, wife of Charles Glenn Morgan, passed away on February 15, 2024, at Martha Franks Retirement Community.

Born on December 30, 1952, in Knox, IN, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Frank Templeton and Betty Jo Sneed Templeton, of Presbyterian Home in Clinton. She worked in the Human Relations department of both 3M, G.E. and the Laurens Advertiser. Debbie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clinton.

Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are children, Charles Gregory Morgan (Erica) of Sunbury, OH and Shannon Elizabeth DeBolt (Ray) of Westerville, OH; brothers, Samuel Frank Templeton, Jr. and David Joseph Templeton; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Corley, and Leigh Hendrix; and grandchildren, Regan Morgan, Rylee Homoelle (George), Noah Morgan, Jaidyn Morgan, Nicholas Morgan, Olivia Morgan, Jackson DeBolt, Morgan DeBolt, and Charlie DeBolt.

In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a sister, Betty Dianne Melton.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00PM, on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at First Baptist Church of Clinton conducted by Rev. Blake Harwell. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or to the Arthritis Association, 1355 Peachtree Street, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.

