Animal Shelter food bank needs donations

The Laurens County Animal Shelter food bank is in dire need of donations.

The shelter’s food bank provides free dog food to community members who are struggling to feed their pets.

Donations can be made at the animal shelter during normal hours at 79 Mount Vernon Church Road in Laurens. Donations can also be dropped off at the Laurens County Advertiser at 226 West Laurens St. in Laurens.

Arrangements for donations to be picked up can also be made by calling 864-682-4935.