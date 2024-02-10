Greenwood, South Carolina

Jennifer Cooper Gravley, 54, wife of Anthony Alan Gravley, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

Born on April 24, 1969, in Laurens, SC, she was the daughter of the late Hugh Wilton Cooper, Sr. and Patsy Robinson Cooper. Jennifer was a graduate of Laurens District High School and Lander University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Education. She was a beloved educator, having taught at Mathews Elementary, Hopewood Academy and Cambridge Academy, all in Greenwood. She inspired and impacted countless students and families inside and outside of the classroom.

Jennifer was actively involved in various church ministries over the years and enjoyed cooking, literature, music, movies, history, and genealogy.

Surviving in addition to her husband Anthony of 32 years, are her three sons, Jarron Gravley, Tabor-Elijah Gravley (Chey), and Hewson Gravley all of Greenwood; a brother, Hugh Wilton “Buddy” Cooper, Jr.; and one precious granddaughter, Luna-Rose.

Being a loving wife, mom and NanNan was Jennifer’s greatest joy and source of strength as she bravely battled stage four colon cancer. Her faith in Christ and unwavering HOPE, sustained her throughout her journey.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at South Main Baptist Church in Greenwood at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont via the Care of the Piedmont Foundation, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.

The Kennedy Mortuary and Crematory.