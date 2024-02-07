ZF cuts ribbon on $500 million expansion for new transmission line

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday morning that the state is prepared to help ZF Transmissions lead the way toward a new automotive future at its growing Gray Court facility.

“South Carolina is ready. We are gearing up for things not only around the corner but way in the future,” McMaster said. “We plan on leading the whole country, and so far I think we’re doing that.”

McMaster and ZF Transmissions leaders cut the ribbon on a $500 million expansion announced in 2023 that will add 400 new jobs to the Gray Court facility that already employs more than 1,900 people.

With the expansion, Gray Court will become ZF’s first North American “flex” manufacturing facility, producing both conventional and electrified drivelines for commercial and passenger vehicles.

The first PowerLine 8-speed transmissions rolled off production lines in late 2023 and were part of a $200 million expansion announced in 2021. The latest expansion is to add new production lines and lead to the production of 200,000 transmissions per year by 2025 “to satisfy demand from U.S. commercial vehicle manufacturers, including three U.S.-based customers.”

“As the industries we serve evolve, so too does ZF Gray Court, which is once again at the center of mobility transformation,” said ZF Board Member, Stephan von Schuckmann. “ZF Gray Court is our North American premier flex manufacturing facility – producing technologies for today and tomorrow, but also for both passenger vehicles as well as commercial vehicles. This site is our first ever to mirror the transition that the industry and the world is now navigating.”

Nearly 50,000-square-feet of ZF’s Gray Court facility is now dedicated to PowerLine production for the North American commercial vehicle customer base. The 1.687-million square-foot Gray Court plant is the first in the U.S. to produce the PowerLine transmission.