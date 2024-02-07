LMS student arrested for bomb threat hoax

A Laurens Middle School student was in police custody Tuesday after creating a fake bomb threat on social media.

Investigators from the Laurens Police Department reacted to a tip from the FBI notifying the LPD of a fake social media account circulating a bomb threat that targeted Laurens Middle School.

In a social media post, the LPD said that “rapid coordination between uniform patrol officers, school resource officers and command staff facilitated by the invaluable assistance of the FBI, swiftly led to the apprehension of the perpetrator.”

Once the juvenile behind the fake account was found, the suspect admitted to fabricating the bomb threat. The juvenile is currently being held at the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice and will face charges through that agency.

The LPD said there is no genuine danger to the school, students or the wider community.

Talk of a potential threat at Laurens Middle School came to the attention of the LPD initially Monday evening. A potential threat at the school was being discussed by two juveniles and was overheard by another, who reported it to authorities.

Investigators searched the residences of both juveniles, but no evidence was found supporting any substance behind the threats.

According to the LPD, the department along with District 55 and Laurens Middle School staff conducted a thorough search of the school Tuesday morning, which included the use of a trained K9 “article” dog, and found no threats to the school, teachers and students. The school day began on time Tuesday morning at all District 55 schools.