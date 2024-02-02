Investigation ends with death of Fountain Inn man

An investigation into an assault and battery in Fountain Inn ended Thursday when the suspect died of a self-inflicted wound.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday to an assault report on Reedy Creek Road. The victim said the suspect became aggressive, held her down, struck her several times and attempted to choke her.

On Thursday, after arrest warrants were issued for assault and battery and kidnapping, the suspect was spotted by deputies near Highway 418 and Scuffletown Road.

The suspect, who had threatened to harm himself, was believed to be in possession of a handgun. After the suspect stopped the vehicle, the LCSO deployed a drone in an effort to surveil the suspect while keeping deputies safe. Footage from the drone helped deputies determine that the suspect had harmed himself.

The deceased was identified as Bradley David Atwell, 36, of Fountain Inn. The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting with the investigation.

“This is an unfortunate incident, and I am thankful that no residents or deputies were injured,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. “Due to their quick thinking and utilization of the drone, the situation was contained in a professional manner.”