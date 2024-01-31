Sports Extra: Red Devils rule Region 4-3A hoops

Clinton clinched the boys and girls Region 4-3A championships Tuesday night with victories at Woodruff.

The Clinton girls downed the Wolverines 44-18, while the boys outlasted Woodruff 52-47.

Both Red Devils teams are unbeaten in region play at 6-0 and have two-game leads over second-place Woodruff with the head-to-head tiebreak advantage.

In the boys game, Clinton (12-7 overall, 6-0 region) jumped out to an early lead and held off the Wolverines.

Tushawan Richardson led the Red Devils with 17 points, and Devin Swindler added 12.

The Clinton girls dominated the second half in the 44-18 victory, outscoring the Wolverines 28-10 over the final two quarters.

McKenzie Clark led the Red Devils (16-5, 6-0) with 11 points off the bench.

The region-clinching victory was Clinton’s first win at Woodruff since the 2013-14 season.

“(Our) energy in the third made the difference,” said Clinton head coach John Gardner, noting that all nine players on the Red Devils roster contributed to the victory with eight of nine players scoring.

Clinton travels to Chester Friday night.

LA girls victorious, boys lose heartbreaker

The Laurens Academy girls won their 19th straight game and their 20th of the season Tuesday night with a 52-35 victory over visiting Oakwood Christian.

Oakwood was a last-minute fill-in after Mead Hall canceled its scheduled trip to LA.

Olivia Huck led LA (20-1) with a game-high 24 points, and Rylee Ballard added 9.

The LA boys played Anderson Christian in SCISA Region 4-1A action (Anderson Christian is not fielding a girls team this season), and suffered a 49-47 setback.

The score was tied at 33-33 after three quarters, but Anderson Christian edged LA in the final quarter.

Braydon Burke paced LA (9-15 overall, 6-9 region) with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, and Garrison Vaughn added 11.

The Crusaders travel to Greenwood for their regular-season finale Friday at Cambridge Academy.

Warriors sweep Raiders

Riverside left Laurens District High Tuesday with a pair of 20-point Region 2-4A victories.

The Riverside girls downed LDHS 57-37, while the Warriors topped the LDHS boys 64-44.

Center Zoe Young scored 15 points for the LDHS girls, matching Kyndal Haroski’s game-high for conference-leading Riverside (15-7, 6-0).

The Raiders fell to 7-14 overall and 0-6 in Region 2-4A.

K.J. Singleton hit six 3-pointers for a team-high 18 points in the losing cause for LDHS (7-17, 1-5). Martineze Shaw added 12 for the Raiders.

LDHS travels to Wade Hampton Friday.